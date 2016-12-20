Soon free wi-fi services in State transport buses

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has hailed the decision of free wi-fi services at 100 stations, seeing this as an opportunity the state transport department has announced that by next year in August, 2017 they will install free wifi services in more 18,000 of its buses.

The trial took place with WiFi machines installed in buses of Pune’s Swargate and Shivajinagar state transport (ST) stands. The service has been provided to 325 buses.

Currently State Transport has overall 18,500 buses, in this Shivneri, Heerkani, and Parivartan are also included. Facility, has already been installed by MSRTC in 325 buses, as pilot project. In every bus which has wifi facility 22 to 25 travelers use free wifi service every day.

Now wifi service will be installed in these buses running in Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune regions from January. State Transport has 18,500 buses in total, to install wi-fi services in these buses a total budget of 10 crores will be spent. This project will be given to the company for a term of 5 years.

The pilot project gone hay wire:

The pilot project was launched for 50 buses in September, with MSRTC planning to take it to all 18,994 buses across the state subsequently. The trial took place with WiFi machines installed in buses of Pune’s Swargate and Shivajinagar state transport (ST) stands. The service has been provided to 325 buses till November. Unfortunately, the momentary failure of the initiative can be attributed to some passengers trying to search for pornography while commuting, and many others who came forward to complain that the entire vehicle was not efficiently covered by the WiFi.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has assured that all these complaints will be looked into, before expanding the service to their remaining thousands of buses. Yantra Media Solutions, which was given the installation contract by MSRTC, will be investigating these claims.