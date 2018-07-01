Soon, free treatment for senior citizens?

Civic hospitals plan to have a special ward for people over 60 •Proposal awaits Standing Committee approval,

Mumbai : Civic hospitals plan to dedicate a special ward and provide free medical treatment to senior citizens (60 years and above). Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, said they had submitted a proposal to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide free treatment to senior citizens. This move comes as most senior citizens cannot afford to spend huge amounts of money on medical treatment.

A senior doctor said a special ward would also be constructed for senior citizens at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) and BYL Nair hospitals. “An outpatient department, pathology laboratory and physiotherapy unit will be especially dedicated for them in the hospital. It will make it easier for them to get treatment without having to wait in line with other patients,” added doctor.

Dr Supe said financial constraints deter senior citizens from obtaining necessary treatment or children refuse to provide their elderly parents with the necessary treatment. “On June 27, the civic health committee accepted the proposal to construct a special ward for elderly patients and provide free treatment so that they do not have to wait in queues like others,” he added.

“Once the proposal gets the nod of the standing committee, senior citizens will get free medical treatment at civic-run hospitals. If implemented properly, this will be of great help to the elderly,” said Dr Supe.