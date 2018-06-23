Soon, defence to have a dental records database of all its personnel

Mumbai: In order to identify the bodies of the soldiers killed in the line of duty, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) has tied up with the ministry of defence to create a database of the dental records of all defence personnel.

A senior doctor said it is a one-of-a-kind project which they have undertaken and the proposal has been sent to the defence ministry for final approval.

Forensic odontology is an application of dental science which primarily involves identification of an offender by comparing dental records to a bite mark left on the victim at the scene, or identification of human remains based on dental records



IDA officials said the project will be handled by defence personnel and they will only supervise them in the process. “Once we get the final approval from the defence personnel it will help them identify the bodies, as many a time they are unable to do so,” he added.

“It is the most efficient tool to identify the victim’s body and to find the accused. Hence, it is cheaper and so, a scientifically proven process comparable to DNA testing. Moreover, there is a lot of awareness about forensic odontology in the country and this method will be of considerable help in identifying anonymous bodies,” said Dr Hemlata Pandey, Odontologist, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

Dr Ashok Dhoble, general secretary of IDA, said they had made a presentation which was shown to the health and defence ministries, which had given a preliminary nod to the project. “Last week they had made a presentation to the defence and health ministries on how a dental database would help them identify the bodies of soldiers, which often becomes a difficult task. We received a positive response, after which we began working on the final presentation, to be shown at our next meeting,” he said.

He further added that with the help of nearly 600 forensic odontologists they will create a complete database. “Forensic odontologists will be posted at defence bases across India. They will screen every soldier to create a dental database,” Dr Dhoble said.