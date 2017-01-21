Some unkept promises of 2012 by Shiv Sena-BJP

Mumbai: During every election, political parties strategise their manifestos giving promises to please the voters. However, most often these tall promises remain only on paper. Such has been the case even with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls of 2012. Free Press Journal recalls the promises that have not seen the light till now.

In 2012 Mumbai civic elections, the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed an alliance and their combined manifesto claimed that life of Mumbaikars would be smooth and easy to commute. However, in the last four years there have been more reports of potholed roads and scams which have reached different courts.

Pravin Chedda, opposition leader of the Congress party in BMC said, “Not even 10 per cent of these promises made in the 2012 manifesto have been realised. They promised to build cultural bhavans in our city but have we seen even one?”

Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray is doing a social campaign that succeeded in changing BMC schools into virtual classrooms. However, the harsh reality is that around 40,000 students have dropped out of BMC schools and as a result 37 schools have been shut down.

On the first page of their manifesto, they promised to set up seven sewage water treatment plants but not a single water treatment plant has been installed till now. Even the newly-installed Britannia pumping station at Hindmata (Dadar) is being renovated. “A mobile application was introduced to capture the ground reality of potholes but later the application shut down and now they are asking everyone to go digital is a joke,” said Cheda.

The Sena BJP spoke about the ‘right to pee’ but they failed to provide separate toilets for women and the present conditions of toilets in Mumbai are poor. Even the promise to set up separate dispensaries for women remains unfulfilled.

Defending her party, Trushna Vishwarao (Sena) leader of house said, “We have fulfilled 95 per cent of our work which we promised in our earlier manifesto. We succeeded in providing 24×7 water to Ghatkopar and Mulund areas of the Mumbai city. Also to mention that ‘Gargai Pinjal’ dam is just waiting for few No Objection Certificates (NoCs) and the entire city of Mumbai will get water 24×7.”

She said the Britania Pumping station was inaugurated in 2016 but due to some technical glitches, it is gone for repairs. “There was no water logging at Hindmata area during the last rains, which is a positive sign.”

Vishwarao further accused the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party of having no promises to offer. “The opposition does not have any agenda and they are blaming us of failure. The citizens have seen our work and we have their trust. “