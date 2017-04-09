sold for a song

Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Villa in goa has been sold! it had failed to find bidders at previous 3 auctions. actor & businessman Sachiin Joshi is the new owner.

The villa is located in Candolim and is on the way to Fort Aguada.

The fleet of luxury cars parked in the villa would give kings a complex. These include a red Ferrari and at least 20 other vehicles worth crores of rupees.

The living room has hand-crafted teakwood furniture with a fancy home theatre system.

In fact, the house has been designed in a typical Goan style and is well connected to the beach.

The mansion has a massive private garden as well as ponds, swimming pools and a dance floor which can be converted into a helipad. There are 3 big bedrooms and a huge living space.

Vijay mallya was declared wilful defaulter and is wanted by several banks for default in payment related to Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded in 2012. He owes over Rs 9,000 cr.

know the villa and the new owner

The sea facing villa had interested a lot of bidders initially but the reserve price was Rs 85 crore. When it did not work , the bidding price was slashed to Rs 81 crore. That too failed. The last auction took place in March. The reserve price was Rs. 73 crore. And Sachiin Joshi pocketed it.

Sachiin Joshi’s debut Bollywood film was Aazan in 2011. The movie received mixed reviews. He also starred in Ankush Bhatt’s Mumbai Mirror and Kaizad Gustad’s comedy thriller film Jackpot. He also acted and produced several Telugu films.