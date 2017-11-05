Solar feeders to provide electricity to farmers in Maha: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra government will provide cheap and assured electricity to farmers across the state through solar feeders in the next three years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

He was speaking after performing the Bhumipujan (ground breaking ceremony) for first solar project under the ‘Mukhyamantri Agricultural Solar Feeder’ scheme at Ralegan Siddhi. Veteran social activist Anna Hazare was also present.

“The important decision of using solar powered feeders has been taken to become self sufficient in the power sector,” Fadnavis said.

“Initially, the plan was a plan to provide solar pumps to farmers. However, when we realised that there were limitations for distributing solar pumps, it was decided to connect the solar panels to feeders for supply to agricultural pumps for farmers to ensure power for 12 hours a day,” he added.

Fadnavis said currently each unit of electricity is generated at around Rs 6.50 and the cost will come down to Rs 3-3.25 when solar power is used.

Farmers will be provided electricity at Rs 1.20, he said.