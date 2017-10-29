Soiled, torn bedsheets in trains will be a thing of past

Mumbai : The passenger complaints related to soiled or torn bed sheets distributed on passenger trains originating from the city have become a thing of past.

The new mechanized laundry system set up at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) washes, dries and irons the bed rolls distributed to the long-distance trains.

This new system is termed as Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model which has been set up at LTT coaching depot with a capacity of minimum 13 tons of daily output.

“The nature of the work includes collection of the linens and transporting it to the laundry. The contract period for the same has been fixed to at least 10 years and the estimated cost of this project work is Rs 72 crore,” said an official from the Central Railway.

On an average, at least 26,000 bedsheets are washed on a daily basis at the BOOT laundry system in LTT. These bed rolls are distributed to at least 135 long distance trains originating from LTT. There are around 130 staffers working round the clock at the laundry unit and at least eight railway officials to monitor their work.

“The staffers work in two shifts and a total of 16 hours on rotation basis. The main advantage of this mechanized laundry unit is that we have stopped depending on other laundry operating in the city. We received several complaints with our earlier contractor as the staffers employed there used to wash the linens manually,” said an official at the unit.

Complaints related to poor washing and ironing of the linen were given by the passengers who boarded the trains from Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and LTT.

“The complaints have reduced to a great extend due to the mechanized laundry system. There are three steps washing process that is underwent at this unit,” said the official.

Firstly, the soiled bed rolls are spread out wide in order to check the type of the stain mark. Depending on the type of the stain mark, it is sent for either mild or hard washing process.

“Later, the bed rolls are once again spread out wide in order to check if it needs to be stitched. The last process is the ironing of the bed rolls after which it is distributed to the long distance trains originating from LTT,” said the official. Similar system has been commissioned at Wadi Bunder area which caters to the long distance trains originating from CSMT area.

“At the laundry installed near Wadi Bunder, at least 20,000 bedsheets are washed on a daily basis. This system has helped us monitor the work as it is situated near the station terminus. Any wrong-doings taking place within the process of laundry would be brought to light as there are railway officials to monitor at the unit,” said the official.