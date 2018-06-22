Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: 73 so far, as one more witness turns hostile

MUMBAI: The saga of witnesses turning hostile in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case continued on Thursday with one more witness retracting from his statements before a special CBI court. Now, the total number of witnesses turned hostile has totalled to 73.

From Novr 2017, special Judge Sunil Sharma has examined at least 115 prosecution witnesses and has declared 73 of them hostile. Vasanthbhai Barot, Railway Parking Contractor had in his earlier statements claimed that he had rented some cars for the police officials, investigating the case to reach Palanpur for some investigation. However, Barot retracted from this version and told the special judge he never rented any vehicle for the police team. –