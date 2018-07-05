Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Setback for two cops, Bombay High Court says no to discharge 

Mumbai: In what will come as welcome relief for the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to discharge two police sub-inspectors of the Rajasthan police, accused in the staged encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

The single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar turned down the applications moved by Shyam Singh Charan and Himanshu Singh Rajawat, the two police sub-inspectors of Rajasthan police. The duo had challenged the orders of the trial court which refused to discharge them from the case. While dismissing their pleas, Justice Badar noted the fact that the trial court had already framed charges against the duo. “The trial court has already framed and explained the charges to the petitioners (Shyam and Himanshu). Thus, once the charge is framed, there cannot be any question of discharge,” Justice Badar ruled.

The bench further noted the fact that post the rejection of discharge pleas, the trial court has examined as far as 125 prosecution witnesses in the case. “I am of the considered opinion that no case for interference in the revisional jurisdiction is made out, particularly when 125 prosecution witnesses have been already examined after framing of the charge against both the revision petitioners,” Justice Badar said.

The bench would now be hearing the pleas filed by Rubabuddin, brother of Sohrabuddin, challenging the discharge of senior police inspectors from Gujarat and Rajasthan police force, including DG Vanzara, the then ATS chief of Gujarat unit.