Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Officers defend taking statements of drivers

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday in the Sohrabuddin Encounter Case, started examining the 34 Investigating Officers, with deposition of N K Barot, Investigating Officer from Gujarat CID, who had recorded statements of two witnesses, both of them had retracted from their statements and were declared hostile.

Having stepped in the witness box, Barot told the special CBI court, in the year 2017 he had recorded statements of drivers who worked in Premjibhai’s company- Sajjan Nagji and Malde Nathabhai, according to their statements he had recorded, both of them had told between November 18, 2005, to December 23, 2005, the Qualis car of Premjibhai was with former Gujarat SP Rajkumar Pandian. Pandian, who was discharged from the aforesaid case on Monday, by Bombay High Court, had allegedly indulged in the conspiracy to eliminate Sohrabuddin Shaikh, further had sent teams of Police Officers by arranging the Qualis vehicle, of which number plates were changed, after chasing the luxury bus in which Sohrabuddin and his wife were traveling, they were abducted and subsequently killed, in his presence the body of Kasurbi was disposed.

Whereas, Barot claimed that he had only recorded what the witnesses had narrated him, although the defence advocates told him that both the witness never came to him for recording of statements and he never recorded their statements, he did not retract from his statements rather he told that during the time of recording of statements, he was assisting Additional Director General of Gujarat Police Geeta Johri, who has already been discharged from the case. Meanwhile, on Monday the special court issued a non-bailable warrant against the mother of Tulsiram Prajapati for not appearing before the court, even after summons were sent.