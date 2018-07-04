Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Hostile witness count touches 75

Mumbai: The number of hostile witnesses in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case touched 75 on Tuesday. Another witness contradicted his earlier statement to the CBI in the staged encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

However, two other witnesses stood by their earlier statements. The three witnesses – Harish Kumar, Satyanarayan Rao and Mushtaq Ahmed, deposed before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. The trio was examined by special Judge Sunil Sharma. Kumar, a mobile shop owner, was the panch, who had prepared the panchnama of the bullets recovered from Prajapati’s dead body. The panchnama also recorded the seizure of the bloodstained clothes of Prajapati, who was shot dead by the accused police officers in Gujarat in December 2006, a year after Sohrabuddin was gunned down.