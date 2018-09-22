Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Gujarat cop claims receiving death threat from BJP govt

Mumbai: The crucial witness in the Sohrabuddin case, Vasant Laljibhai Solanki, Police Inspector from Gujarat, who had conducted the preliminary inquiry, had to depose in court on Friday, but did not appear before the special Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) court by responding to the summons, he has ‘threat to his life’ from BJP.

Solanki, who had concluded the encounter killings of Sohrabuddin, his wife Kauser Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati as ‘fake’ encounter,, sent a letter through CBI which said, he would not appear before the court unless he is provided with security, as his security was withdrawn earlier this year. While talking to The Free Press Journal Solanki said, he is receiving death threats from the BJP government and his police department.

In his statements to the Central agency Solanki had told, when in the year 2006, he sought permission from IPS Officer Geeta Johri to record statements of Tulsiram Prajapati, she did allow him to record his statements, Prajapati was killed in an encounter in the same year after a week on December 28. It was his statements after which Johri was named as an accused in this case. The special CBI court Judge S J Sharma directed the agency to provide Solanki with security.