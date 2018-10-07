Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: CBI officer falsely framing Amit Shah, alleges Mahesh Jethmalani

Mumbai: In the ongoing trial in the Sohrabuddin encounter case, Defence Counsel Mahesh Jethmalani has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, DS Dagar, of falsely framing the former Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah. On Saturday, Jethmalani accused Dagar of recording the statements of witnesses on the lines of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, the court refused to let him to speak about discharged accused.

Dagar had recorded the statements of Sylvester Daniel, a fellow inmate of Tulsiram Prajapati and Nathuba Jadeja and Girishbhai, all witnesses who subsequently turned hostile in their deposition before the court. During the course of his investigations Dagar said, he had seized a pen drive and a voice recorder, which had recordings of conversations between Gujarat Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Amin and Police Inspector NV Chauhan when they were in prison. The pen drive was exhibited before the court.

In his cross-examination Dagar accepted that while recording the statements of Nathuba Jadeja, he read out to him his earlier statements to the CID, which led Jethmalani to accuse him of recording the statements of the witnesses at the say-so of his bosses so as to falsely frame Amit Shah in the case. “The statements you have recorded are similar to the statements recorded by CID, on the say-so of your superiors, you not only framed Amit Shah in this case but also planted Tulsiram Prajapati on the luxury bus from which allegedly Sohrabuddin and his wife Kauser Bi were abducted,” said Jethmalani.

The special CBI court Judge SJ Sharma stopped him from asking further questions with regard to Amit Shah or any discharged accused. He said, “If I find any evidence against the discharged accused, I will issue a notice and make them accused, so only ask questions in regard to your client.”Dagar refuted the accusations, stating he had only recorded the statements narrated to him by the witnesses and completed the tasks allotted to him by Chief Investigating Officer Amitabh Thakur. Earlier, Nayabuddin, brother of Sohrabuddin, in his deposition, had accused Dagar of cooking up statements and denied having said he had received death threats from Amit Shah.