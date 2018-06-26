Sohrabuddin encounter case: Witness says husband wants to testify, but fears for his life

Mumbai: The Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case took a new turn on Monday in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court; in the midst of the saga of witnesses turning hostile, three witnesses deposed in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court were not declared hostile. In fact, one of the witnesses gave an application to the court which said, her husband wanted to depose despite receiving death threat calls every day from politicians to change his statements given to the Central agency.

The three witnesses, Shailesh Jayanthlal Trivedi, Ghanshyam Meena and Rizwana Khan did not retract their earlier statements given to the Central bureau of Investigation(CBI).

Having stepped in the witness box, witness Rizwana Khan, wife of Azam Khan, who was a co-inmate of Prajapati in 2006 at Udaipur Central Jail, was nervous and kept messing up the dates in her statements out of nervousness. She described how her husband has been charged for crimes he had not committed.

She told the court her husband Azam wanted to become an eyewitness in the case. She made a shocking revelation: “My husband is ready to come to court but his life is at risk as we have been daily receiving death threat calls from politicians.”

Rizwana told the court, on December 31, 2004, gangster Hameed Lala was killed and the Rajasthan Police came to arrest her husband. As he was not in Udaipur, the police took her and her elder brother in custody for two days. When they were set free, along with her daughter, she went to Modasa, Gujarat, accompanied by her husband. In April 2005, Rajasthan Police had arrested both of them and taken them to Nai Thana, Udaipur where she claims, her husband was beaten and the police misbehaved. When her mother-in-law made an application to the court, the police released her and her daughter. However, her husband was re-arrested for the killing of Hamid Lala.

When asked how she knew Sohrabuddin, she said, “Sohrabuddin was residing in Udaipur with his friend Kauser Bi. He was my husband’s friend and he used to visit our house with Kauser Bi regularly. Once when he went out of Udaipur for work, Kauser Bi stayed with us for three-four days. After Sohrabuddin returned, both of them got married in our house.” Further, Rizwana said, “When I would visit the central jail to meet my husband, I learnt, Sohrabuddin had been arrested in the same case. And later, I read in the newspapers that Sohrabuddin and his wife, Kauser Bi were killed.”

Rizwana also told the court that she and her mother-in-law would accompany her husband for the court proceedings, since they feared the police would kill her husband in an encounter. When asked if she knew Tulsiram Prajapati, she said, “I never spoke to him but he also attended the court proceedings with my husband.” Of 119 witness so far, 73 have turned hostile in the Sohrabuddin encounter trial.