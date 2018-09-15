Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Sohrabuddin encounter case: All 15 witnesses turn hostile

Sohrabuddin encounter case: All 15 witnesses turn hostile

— By Ayesha Shaikh | Sep 15, 2018 07:59 am
FOLLOW US:

sohrabuddin shaikh encounter case, sohrabuddin shaike case, hostiles, witnesses in sohrabuddin case, CBI,Sohrabuddin Sheikh

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) court in the Sohrabuddin Encounter Case, in its third day of examining the 34 Investigating Officers, on Friday examined CBI Investigating Officer, Navin Ramanlal Soni, who had recorded statements of 15 witnesses, in their deposition before the court all of them were declared hostile.

Having stepped in the witness box, Soni defended himself stating that he had recorded only that which the witnesses had narrated to him and submitted the case diary to his Chief Investigating Officer Amitabh Thakur, which contained the statements of the witnesses and also the report of the tasks he was given during the course of the investigation.

Soni while defending himself also said “I had been to 3-4 spots related to Kauser Bi’s murder with 2-3 CBI officers and two witnesses.” to which the defence advocate in his cross-examination asked him whether he found any scientific evidence from the spot where Kauser Bi was disposed, Soni denied finding any evidence.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…