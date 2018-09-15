Sohrabuddin encounter case: All 15 witnesses turn hostile

Mumbai: The special Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) court in the Sohrabuddin Encounter Case, in its third day of examining the 34 Investigating Officers, on Friday examined CBI Investigating Officer, Navin Ramanlal Soni, who had recorded statements of 15 witnesses, in their deposition before the court all of them were declared hostile.

Having stepped in the witness box, Soni defended himself stating that he had recorded only that which the witnesses had narrated to him and submitted the case diary to his Chief Investigating Officer Amitabh Thakur, which contained the statements of the witnesses and also the report of the tasks he was given during the course of the investigation.

Soni while defending himself also said “I had been to 3-4 spots related to Kauser Bi’s murder with 2-3 CBI officers and two witnesses.” to which the defence advocate in his cross-examination asked him whether he found any scientific evidence from the spot where Kauser Bi was disposed, Soni denied finding any evidence.