Sohrabuddin encounter case: 3 more witnesses declared hostile

Mumbai: A day after the Bombay High Court said it will not get ‘affected’ by the rising number of hostile witnesses in the Sohrabuddin Case, on Thursday three more witnesses were declared hostile by the special court, trying the staged encounter case. Until now, 81 prosecution witnesses have turned hostile out of the total 132 witnesses examined by special Judge Sunil Sharma, since November 2017.

The three witnesses who retracted their statements were inmate – Sharafat Ali, who was lodged in the same jail as Tulsiram Prajapati. The other two were the panch witnesses – Mahesh Agarwal and Somabhai Vanzara. Ali in his earlier statements to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had described an incident in the Udaipur jail, where he along with Prajapati and another witness Nasir Khan was lodged. It may be noted, Ali’s evidence was somehow similar to that of Nasir, who deposed before the special court earlier this week and had also turned hostile.

In his earlier statements, Ali cited an incident of March 2006, wherein the jail superintended Niyaz had called Prajapati and one more inamte near the gate of the prison. “Suddenly, Niyaz signalled jail staff to assault Tulsiram. He was brutally beaten by the jail staff,” Ali had told the CBI in 2006.

In a complete contradiction, Ali in his testimony before special court on Thursday claimed that he never witnessed such an incident. He instead said, “I was called by the CBI at several instances and every time, I was pressurised by the agency for becoming a witness in the case. The CBI officials also threatened of implicating me in a fake extortion case.” Accordingly, the two panch witnesses also retracted their earlier statements and the trio was subsequently declared hostile by the special court.