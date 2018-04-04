Sohrabuddin Case: Two more witnesses turn hostile

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Tuesday declared two more prosecution witnesses as hostile in the staged encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh his wife Kausar Bi and close aide Tulsiram Prajapati. With the court’s declaration of two more witnesses as hostile, the total number of hostile witnesses reaches 47 out of the total 65 examined before the court so far, since November 2017.

One of the witnesses was a bus conductor/travel agent, who had picked up passengers including Sohrabuddin and his wife from Hyderabad, where they had boarded a bus to travel to Sangli, Maharashtra. In his initial statement, this witness had claimed he had seen Sohrabuddin and his wife boarding his bus.

However, before the court, the witness retracted from his statements and told the court that he never went to pick up anyone. The second witness was a panch witness, who in his initial statements claimed he had prepared the panchnama of car seizure. However, while deposing before the court he retracted from his earlier version. Instead, he said he was only asked to sign a document and that the document was never read over to him. The court would continue examining witnesses on Wednesday.