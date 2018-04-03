Sohrabuddin Case: One more witness turns hostile

Mumbai: In yet another instance of a witness retracting in the staged encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, one more witness turned hostile in the case on Monday. With this, the total number of hostile witnesses has reached 45 out of the total 63 examined so far in the case since November 2017.

This was the 63rd witness, who had deposed before the special court on Monday. He was a teacher by profession and as per his earlier statements before the police had translated the statements of two panch witnesses and had even read out to them.

According to the initial statements of this witness, he had visited the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) headquarters on instructions of his school principal. There, he was asked to translate the statements of two witnesses into Marathi and was also asked to read out the same to them. He claimed he had translated and read out their statements, to which the duo had affirmed. However, during his deposition before special judge Sunil Sharma, this witness retracted from his earlier version and instead told the judge that he was never called to the ATS office.