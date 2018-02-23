Sohrabuddin case: Bombay High Court embarrasses ‘politically motivated’ CBI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday embarrassed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by asking if the agency (in present times) was not assisting the court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case due to its ‘political’ motivation. Meanwhile, the accused IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan told the HC the case was a perfect example of ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daate.’

A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere made this scathing remark in response to the submissions of accused IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan, who claimed the then CBI (in 2005) was politically motivated and so it implicated many high-ranking officials in the case.

The submissions made by senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, arguing for Pandiyan and other IPS officers, irked the court. He argued, “My clients were implicated in the case by the then politically motivated CBI.”

Reacting to this comment, Justice Mohite-Dere said, “You should not provoke this court to respond to such submissions. If this is your case that the then agency was politically motivated, so is it the same reason (of being politically motivated) today, that the present agency is not at all assisting this court.”

The observation was made in the context of the ‘casual’ approach of the CBI in dealing with the case. It may be noted the CBI has been pulled up Justice Mohite-Dere twice while hearing the pleas filed by Rubabuddin Sheikh, brother of deceased Sohrabuddin, challenging the discharge of several IPS officials from the case.

Having made the remark, Justice Mohite-Dere pulled up advocate Jethmalani for using such a language for the agency and asked him to refrain from making such submissions.

After being pulled up, Jethmalani continued with his arguments and highlighted the criminal antecedents of Sohrabuddin. He told the court Sohrabuddin was a wanted criminal and had links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (a banned terrorist outfit). He also cited some instances especially a 1990s raid wherein arms and ammunitions were seized from a farm house of Sohrabuddin, which were sent by Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan to spread terror in the country. He claimed Sohrabuddin was an extortionist and was wanted in several cases.

“The case pertains to joint operations of police force of three different states. All the inroads regarding Sohrabuddin were given by Rajasthan police to the Gujarat police. The police officers made efforts to arrest such a wanted and hard core criminal and in turn they got nothing but became accused in a fake encounter case. This case is the best example of ulta chor kotwal ko daate as the CBI too wanted to take over some of the cases against Sohrabuddin but was never allowed by any court,” Jethamalani argued.

Justice Mohite-Dere would continue hearing the arguments on Friday.