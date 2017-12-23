Social activists in Thane seek justice for ‘minor masseuse’, go on hunger strike

Thane: Various social organisations in the city have come together to expose the civic corporation’s head honcho wong-doings of head honcho of the The organisations are demanding a probe against it and has been exhibiting their demands in various ways. The hunger strike, that they have begun on Friday will go on for indefinite period, as they claimed. The civic commissioner on the other hand has geared up to fight against the ‘fake people’ who are allegedly trying to malign his name.

The interview of her parents and the girl had went viral where they had claimed that the girl was allegedly used for house chores and at nights as a masseuse. After the video went viral on November 15, the rental house where this family was staying was demolished a part of demolition drive,claimed the owner of the house. Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal has denied all the allegations and have filed a police complaint against a person who has been trying to malign his reputation.

“I might have been a villain for some people who are against the many actions that we implemented to change the face of Thane. This is a clear case of defaming my image,” Sandeep Jaiswal, civic commissioner said.