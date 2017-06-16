Snap poll: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The war of words between the Shiv Sena and the BJP continues, and the latest is over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ remark that his party is ready for mid-term polls. The Shiv Sena immedia-tely latched on to the CM’s rather casual remark, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taunting that the state government must have hordes of money to spend on elections. He also felt that the issue has been raked up by Fadnavis to avoid of shelling out money towards loan waiver for distressed farmers.

“If you (Fadnavis) are ready (for mid-term polls), you must be having the money. In that case you should give that money to farmers so that there is no need for mid-term polls…We will continue to support your government then,” Thackeray told reporters at Shegaon town in Buldhana district.

“But I fear this issue has been raked up now to divert attention from loan waiver and instigate us. If you do not implement a loan waiver scheme, there will be a political earthquake. Farmers have shown how an earthquake can hurt (the government),” the Sena chief added.

Thackeray told farmers not to let anyone break the unity they have shown. He was referring to some leaders jumping on to the BJP bandwagon. “The Shiv Sena will not let that happen and we will continue to back the farm community till all their loans are waived off by the Fadnavis government,” he said.

“The loan waiver may not be a permanent solution for the agrarian crisis in Maharashtra, but that doesn’t mean you don’t start the first line of treatment,” Uddhav Thackeray added. “After all their loans are waived off, we have to devise schemes that don’t allow farmers to walk into another debt trap. The state should ensure remunerative prices for their produce,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief’s remarks assume significance since BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Mumbai beginning Friday and he plans to meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.