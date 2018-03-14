Smita Thackeray assaulted in Mangaluru, cab driver arrested

On Tuesday, a cab driver was arrested for allegedly manhandling Smita Thackeray. The incident took place in Mangaluru, when Smita Thackeray (former wife of Jaidev Thackeray [Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s brother], and one other woman was allegedly manhandled for questioning the driver for rash driving, and also for using his phone while driving.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a case was registered by Kavoor Police in Mangaluru on March 11. The accused was identified as Dayananad, 30, from Belthangady, who currently lives in Mangaluru. The incident took place when Smita Thackeray and Sharin Mantri, were travelling towards Mangaluru International Airport after visiting a temple.

The police told the leading, that when the women were travelling, the driver applied the brakes suddenly at Kavoor and they both were thrown out of the seats, and when they questioned the drivers about the rash driving, the driver abused them, held them by the neck, and hit them on their faces.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. And the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.