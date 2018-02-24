Smart Mumbai! Single ticket system to be unveiled from March

Mumbai: In good news for Mumbaikars who commute through railway, bus, monorail and metro, they can now use the single smart card for their travelling.

The single ticketing system will be unveiled from March 1, 2018 and decision got the green light from Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a cabinet meeting on Friday. Fadnavis said that, “It will be convenient for commuters to have a single ticketing system. This will save money as well as time. The system will be implemented in other cities too,” reported The Asian Age.

The single ticket will be available as a smart card and could be recharged anywhere. The first phase will include buses, railways, and monorail and later on, it will include Metro service as well, according to officials. The state government is also planning to integrate taxi, auto and toll charges in the smart card at a later stage, an official from the transport department said.

The single ticketing system in the past could not be implemented because of policy issues and also the revenue model between different transport systems. The railways had opposed this system but, after due deliberations, they have come on board and now the sharing model will be discussed regarding various agencies.