Sluggish response of TMC on solid waste management irks Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in its affidavit has stated clearly, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) generates 800 metric tonnes (mt) of waste, of which only 60 mt is treated scientifically and 740 mt is dumped without any management. This is likely to damage the health of residents near the dumping grounds. Moreover, the TMC has asked for an extension till October 2019, to implement the order passed by the Bombay High Court April 2, 2013. The TMC will submit an affidavit showing the action plan they have prepared, but the entire sluggish response shown by TMC irked the HC.

The division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla were hearing a writ petition filed by resident of Daighar against the illegal dumping on mangroves and other areas. Irked by the by the request for an extension made by TMC, justice Oka said, “We are inclined to pass an order on the lines of city Mumbai to ban new construction.”

The MPCB Rules of 2000 states non biodegradable, inert waste abd waste not for recycling or biological processing have to be disposed by way of sanitary landfilling. In their application, MPCB stated, “TMC has commenced the work of setting up facility of having 100 mt of disposal thermacol waste of 1 mt per day and wood waster of 10 mt per day, plastic of 5 mt per day.” The MPCB has highlighted, the TMC dumps 800 mt on a daily basis, of which only 60 mt is scientifically treated while 740 mt is dumped illegally.

MPCB has stated the TMC has admitted their delay will cause harm to the residents. “The applicants submit that the city of Thane will suffer grave and irreparable loss if the reliefs prayed herein are not granted.” The HC is likely to pass an order banning any new construction in the city of Thane which is the same as the order passed for Mumbai city, due to the failure of municipal corporations to manage the solid waste.