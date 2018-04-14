Skin infection cases rise by 25-30 pc due to Mumbai’s scorching heat

Mumbai: For the last two weeks, Mumbai has been reeling under scorching heat which has given a rise to the various skin-related problems due to which the city’s civic-run hospital are witnessing more number of patients with skin infection are being treated on Out Patient Department (OPD) basis.

A senior doctor said due to humidity people are getting drenched in sweat which is given rise to skin infections. “For the last two weeks, daily 25-30 per cent of patients are taking treatment for a skin infection on OPD basis. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 patients are complaining of skin infections every day in the OPD of the King Edward Memorial (KEM), Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ), BYL Nair and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) hospitals,” said doctors.

As per the information, more than 80 percent of patients have complained of fungal infections. Apart from this, patients are also being diagnosed with ailments like herpes, itching, and allergic reactions due to sunlight.

The skin specialist said people above the age of 40-years-old are more vulnerable to skin infections and other heat-related problems. “The number is increasing on daily basis for treatment of skin infections. But, in the last few days numbers have increased tremendously and daily, we are getting more than 35 such patients,” said Dr Uday Khopkar, Head of Department of Skin Disease Department, KEM Hospital.

Even the private hospitals are witnessing more number of patients. “Most of the patients who are coming for the treatment are experiencing problems related to rashes, dandruff and fungal hair. We are seeing 35-40 patients troubled with the above problem every day,” said Dr Vandana Punjabi, Skin Disease Specialist, Nanavati Hospital.

Six tips to take care of your skin in summer