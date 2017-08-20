Skewed sex ratio alarming, says HC, puts doc in the dock

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court recently expressed its concern over the increasing gap between the ratio of male and female children in Maharashtra. The HC observed that the ratio of female child has come down over the last few years. The observations were made while denying pre-arrest relief to a doctor, who was involved in a sex determination racket.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tanaji Nalawade heard a plea filed by Somashekhar Hattarki, a doctor by profession. Hattarki was running a hospital in Pandharpur (on the borders of Maharashtra and Karnataka) where he is said to have conducted sex determination tests and illegally aborted a foetus which has been reported.

The sex determination racket was exposed after the police raided Hattarki’s hospital and found a woman lying unconscious on the bed and Hattarki along with his associates was seen around the bed. The police also recovered sex determination equipment from the room. However, Hattarki successfully escaped from the spot and then approached the HC seeking pre-arrest relief.

The police booked Hattarki and others under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Medical Council Act and the Medical Practitioners Act. However, Justice Nalawade has asked the police to conduct investigations in the light of offences punishable under the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.

After scrutinising the material on record, Justice Nalawade said, “In Maharashtra, the ratio of female child has come down to 800. The state is ensuring a strict compliance to the PCPNDT Act. Even doctors have been jailed.”

“It is clear that due to this circumstance, now persons are going outside Maharashtra and present incident is one of such incidents. It can be said that the persons like present applicant who are doing business on boundary are misusing the circumstances and they are making money,” Justice Nalawade added.

While turning down Hattarki’s plea, Justice Nalawade said, “Considering the object behind the enactments regarding abortion and sex determination, this Court holds that lenient view cannot be taken and discretion cannot be used in favour of such person.”

“In the present case, abortion is caused only due to sex detection and many times, in such cases, there is a danger to the life of mother. Thus, no relief can be granted to the present applicant and the application is rejected,” Justice Nalawade added.