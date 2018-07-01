SK Jaiswal new Mumbai top cop

Mumbai :

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal (55) an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1985 cadre was appointed as Commissioner of Police, Mumbai on Saturday. He was earlier on central deputation at Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) at New Delhi. Dattatray Padsalgikar (55), former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai got promoted as Director-General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra while Satish Mathur, the former DGP retired on the same day. Jaiswal was investigating officer of the Telgi scam at a time when Pradeep Sawant was Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Jaiswal probed the Telgi paper scam in 2002-2003 involving the accused Abdul Karim Telgi and the 2006 Malegaon blasts case. He was the then Additional Commissioner of police when BJP leader Pramod Mahajan was shot dead in April 2006.

In a brief interaction with media, Subodh Jaiswal said, “It is a moment of pride for me to be appointed as the Commissioner of Police. The challenge to all policemen at all times is fundamentally more or less the same.

We shall be taking the challenges at they come under different circumstances. The basic fundamentals will remain the same. Terror is a fundamentally a crime. So we will be addressing terror just as other crimes. We have some of the finest officers in the force. We look forward to the support of members of the media to carry out the objective forward against our fight against crime.” Jaiswal refused to speak regarding his probe in the Telgi scam.

A farewell parade was carried out at Naigaon police HQ on Saturday morning for outgoing Director General of Police, Satish Mathur. All top rank officers posted at the DG office and zonal police officers were present at the valedictory function in thick attendance.

Some frontrunners for the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai post were former Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, state Crime Investigation Department Commissioner Sanjay Barve and previous Commissioner of Police (Pune) Rashmi Shukla.

Param Bir Singh, former Commissioner of Police, Thane is most likely to be transferred to Pune after September 15 after he completes his tenure. Padsalgikar, the new DGP retires on August 31 this year, but the government will extend his term up to two years.