Six-year-old found strangled in Gujarat was killed by Mumbai woman for love revenge

A week after a six-year-old was found strangled to death in a public toilet in Gujarat, the Palghar police finally were successful in arresting a woman who killed the minor. The arrested woman was allegedly in a relationship with deceased’s father. The woman had hatched a plot for killing the six-year-old, in order to take revenge against the girl’s father.

According to a report in Asian Age, the accused woman who has been identified as Anita Waghela (21) is a resident of Nalasopara, and had already undergone abortion twice, and wanted to marry victim’s father. The accused was having a love affair with victim’s father, Santosh Saroj, and wanted to marry him. But the victim’s father denied getting married, and in order to a take a revenge she killed the six-year-old.

Hemant Katkar, Palghar police PRO told Asian Age, “The same was substantiated after the missing girl’s grandfather told us that the same woman was seen distributing chocolates to children who were playing with Anjali.”

The six-year-old deceased, Anjali, was found strangled to death inside the public toilet at Navsari station in Gujarat on Tuesday following her abduction on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused said that she held Anjali responsible for her father not marrying her. And she travelled with a girl to Navsari via train, and took her to a public toilet where she strangled her and fled from the spot, the leading daily reported. The police are further investigating the matter to see if anyone else is involved in the murder.