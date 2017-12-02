Six men from Haryana arrested with fake visas at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Six men from Haryana have been arrested from Mumbai airport for trying to travel to Bolivia using fake visas. The accused has paid Rs 2 lakh to the agent for the arrangement.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a similar case had occurred in October, earlier this year when 30 men were arrested for travelling to Kuwait on fake visas. They too were cheated by their agent who charged them Rs 1 lakh each, they claimed.

The immigration officials at the Mumbai airport handed over the six men to the Sahar police. These six men were supposed to travel to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia and from there they would board a flight to Bolivia.

The immigration officers did not get satisfactory answers when they questioned them asking for the purpose of their visit to Ethiopia and hence they checked their passports and visas and found out that the Bolivian visas were fake.

The six men have told the police that they were promised a job in Saudi Arabia by an agent. He took Rs 2 lakh each from them and they were to pay Rs 5 lakh more to another agent for safe passage to Bolivia from Ethiopia.

A first information report has been registered under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery and cheating), 471(Using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been remanded in police custody.