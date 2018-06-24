Signages, marshals ensure Metro work doesn’t hamper traffic

The transport department has installed steel barricades along the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) where Metro construction is on. They have also installed rubber bouncers (a tyre-like structure) on the outer cover of the barricade. In order to help in smooth flow of traffic, at least 200 traffic marshals have been deployed on the WEH and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has deployed traffic marshals on the JVLR.

Mumbai : Barricades, signages and traffic marshals along the stretches of roads where Metro construction work is on is ensuring that the trafic flow is smooth in the city. Currently, the city is witnessing construction of Metro 2A (Between Dahisar and DN Nagar) and Metro 7 corridor (Dahisar east to Andheri east) which is undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The transport department has installed steel barricades along the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) where Metro construction is on. The MMRDA has borne the cost of the barricades being installed and the equipment to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

“We have also installed rubber bouncers (a tyre-like structure) on the outer cover of the barricade towards the start in order to avoid accidents while travelling on the WEH and JVLR. In case of accidents, it won’t cause any injuries as the rubber bouncer would help in avoiding a collision,” said Rajendra Madne, Deputy Commissioner of Transport, Enforcement.

The officials have also closed all gaps between the barricades in order to avoid trespassing by people other than Metro officials. In addition to this, the transport department has also installed at least 4,000 plastic barricades in order to create contra lanes. “These contra lanes are created by the traffic marshals by shifting the barricades according to the movement of traffic. In the morning and evening, these plastic barricades are shifted and an additional lane is created to move the traffic depending on the congestion along the Metro construction route,” said another Regional Transport Official (RTO) official.

In order to help in smooth flow of traffic, at least 200 traffic marshals have been deployed on the WEH and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has deployed traffic marshals on the JVLR. “We have provided at least 30 motorcycles to the traffic police. These motorcycle-borne traffic police officials help in moving a vehicle which breaks down on both WES and JVLR. They traffic officials use a crane to lift the vehicle and shift it in order to avoid congestion along the highway, added the official.