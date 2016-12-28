Show Dangal in schools says Mumbai based teachers

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based teachers organisation has demanded that the biographical sports drama film Dangal starring actor Aamir Khan be shown in all schools across the state, since it is tax-free.

“The film has a moral message and will be an inspiration to our girls,” said Anil Bornare, President of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad. He has written a letter requesting the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state education minister Vinod Tawde to intervene and take action.

‘The film is one the lines of the government’s Beti Bachao Andolan, instils patriotism and spreads the message of the importance of hardwork’ said the letter. It added that the film is a must-watch to help reduce inequality between girls and boys and requested that the state administration make necessary arrangements to screen the film tax-free.

Bornare however said that generally such a request will have to come from the filmmakers themselves so that the government can follow due process in its decision to screen the film in schools. “It is unlikely that such a big banner movie will make such a request though,” he said.