Shocking! Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu alleges builder trying to usurp Bandra home, threatening them

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar‘s wife Saira Banu has approached Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accusing a builder of threatening her and trying to usurp the family’s house in Pali Hill area of Bandra. Banu has also lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police’s Economic Office Wing (EOW).

In her letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Banu has said her husband, Dilip Kumar, lawfully owns a property (CTS no C-1395, 1396 and 1396) at Pali Hill in Bandra, but it has been wrongly claimed by the developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents. She has also submitted documents pertaining to the title and rights of the property in suburban Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Saira Banu has said that Dilip Kumar has “all right, title and interest” in respect to the land situated at CTS no. C 1395, 1396 at Pali Hill by virtue of registered indenture dated September 25, 1953 from Hasan C Latiff with a consent from Khataus for consideration of Rs 1.40 lakh. Her complaint said that since the building had become dilapidated, Dilip Kumar entered into an agreement with Prajita Developers. “The plans for redevelopment were approved in 2008 and developers failed to comply with conditions. The dispute reached the Supreme Court, and on August 30, 2017, the apex court directed Prajita Developers to hand over possession of property to Dilip Kumar and me and the possession was taken on September 12,” her four-page complaint says.

The above mentioned property was bought by Dilip Kumar alias Yusuf Khan in 1953. The actor had entered into the agreement with Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd. for developing his property measuring 2412 square yards. The dispute arose later as no construction was raised and the veteran actor wanted back the plot whose possession was with the firm.

Saira Banu has claimed that she and Dilip Kumar are in great tension because of the harassment by Bhojwani. She told the CM that she fears that Bhojwani, who is well connected, will throw them out of the house. In her complaint, she said that Bhojwani got the deed of confirmation dated August 6, 2002 registered after his father Narain Bhojwani’s death on February 21 that year.

She asked the CM to order an inquiry at the highest level and take immediate criminal action as per provision of the law.