Shocking! Body of new-born baby girl found stuffed inside plastic bag in South Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, police have recovered the corpse of a new-born baby girl stuffed inside a plastic bag which was kept on a footpath on Thursday morning from south Mumbai’s elite Ballard Estate area. The police have registered a murder case against unknown person at MRA Marg police station. Locals believe that the infant’s mother might have stuffed her inside a plastic bag and abandoned her fearing social stigma. The baby girl died of ‘suffocation’ inside the plastic bag.

“She might be unwanted baby of a mother who could be victim of rape,” opined a local. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj Kumar Sharma confirmed the incident and said, “Early in the morning on Thursday, we received a call from a person who informed us that the body of baby girl was stuffed inside a plastic bag and lying abandoned on a footpath. We reached there and recovered the body. The baby was hardly two-days old. We are trying to trace the girl’s mother.”

The place, from where the body was recovered, was not under the surveillance of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera. The nearest hospital from Ballard Pier is St. George in Fort. The investigators are checking the hospital’s record books and sifting the details of children who were born at St. George in the last one week. Besides this, the police are also checking if any missing complaint of a newborn baby was registered in any police station across the city.

This is the second incident of a baby girl being abandoned in the last four days in Mumbai. On November 20, an infant was abandoned in an autorickshaw in Kanjurmarg. She was rescued by a Mumbaikar and the baby was then taken to Sion hospital.