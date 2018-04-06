Shocking! 4-year-old girl’s body found in bushes near Mumbai, hands cut off

A 4-year-old girl’s hand were cut off and murdered in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. Police is investigating the heinous crime and around 20 residents are being interrogated. The girl’s name is Payal Prasad, she also had injury marks on her head.

Payal went missing from her area Gautam Nagar, she was playing with her brother initially on Tuesday but did not return home with the brother as she was playing with her friend “Her brother went home and took a shower and then went down to fetch his sister, but he could not find her and told their parents,” V Bhise, senior police inspector from Bhoiwada police station, said to Hindustan Express.

Parents were worried and tried to search Payal with the help of neighbours but could not locate and her and filed a missing complaint. But after a day her mutilated body was found in bushes which is just 300 metres away from the house.“We searched the whole area but were not able to find the hands. We have questioned 20 locals,” Bhise said.

The girl’s father runs a paan shop, while her mother is a homemaker. “We will question history-sheeters and girl’s relatives to see if her father had any dispute or fight with anyone for someone to want to take revenge.”

Till now there is no evidence of human sacrifice and as of now a case of murder has been registered. Shital Raut, senior police inspector from Bhiwandi crime branch (zone 2), said, “We have detained few people on suspicion and they are under investigation. But we don’t know the reason for the murder yet. The body was almost decomposed, and we suspect that the deep injury on her head was caused by a hammer or paver-block.”