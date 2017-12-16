Shivaji’s birth date row in Maharashtra Assembly
Nagpur: The Shivaji birth date row rocked the Assembly yet again. When BJP’s Suresh Halwankar raised the issue of multiplicity of Shivaji’s birth dates and demanded the need for consensus on one single day, it infuriated the opposition. Halwankar claimed that some historians had come to the conclusion that Shivaji’s birthday is April 8, 1630, and not February 19. “We are celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary on the wrong day and the state should respect public sentiment and correct the date and celebrate it on April 8,” Halwankar stated in the Assembly.
Before he could complete his statement, Jitendra Awhad of the NCP, intervened and dared him to try and change the date. Leader of NCP in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, chipped in and said, “Public sentiments are very strong about Chhattrapati Shivaji as he is God for the people. If you try to change the date, people will not allow you to live in peace.”
Members from both the ruling and the opposition parties gathered in the well of the House and shouted slogans against each other. Speaker Haribhau Bagade finally said a member has a right to express his views. “Halwankar has only stated his views and it does not mean that the date will be changed,” said Bagade.
The House was adjourned for 10 minutes over the row. When the house was resumed, Pawar said, “The then Shiv Sena -BJP alliance government in 1995 had formed a committee of experts and historians to decide the date. Later the government changed and during our tenure we accepted February 19 as the true date of Shivaji’s birth.” Pawar added: “If BJP has any plan to change the birthdate, go to Cabinet and take a decision, but do not try to disturb the society by making false claims,” he said.
Dhananjay Munde, the leader of Opposition in the Upper House, too raised an objection over BJP’s claims over Shivaji’s birth date.