Shivaji memorial politics: Opposition parties team up to slam BJP

Mumbai: After the grand foundation ceremony of the Shivaji Memorial on Saturday, the opposition has now started criticizing the BJP for politicization of the ceremony.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said that mere statues won’t bring good governance. “The government is busy only in a show off,” he said while speaking at Nashik. The government has said that Rs 3600 crore would be spent on the memorial, but has not said anything about from where the money would come, he added. “The government should have taken steps to preserve forts of Shivaji Maharaj instead of going in for the memorial,” Thackeray said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, former deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar hinted at the vote-bank politics behind the grand function while questioning its timing. “The government was trapped over the quota issue so they brought in demonetization. When the people started criticizing demonetization, they have now brought in Rs 3600 crore memorial,” Pawar said. “Did you ever hear the BJP people hailing Shivaji Maharaj ever earlier? Why are they reminded of Maharaj only now,” he questioned saying that several of them had tried to hide true history of Shivaji.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, meanwhile, said that the RSS never considered Shivaji to be their own. “In a recent speech, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhawat was seen saying “Our rule is back after 1000 years”. This means that RSS does not consider the 350 year old Shivaji as their own. If that is the case, why should they have such a grand foundation ceremony?” Malik questioned.

Malik also criticized Bhagwat’s remarks at Dharma Sanskriti Mahakumbha at Nagpur where he appealed for reconversion of oppressed classes to Hinduism. “It is historical fact that that the oppressed class adopted to other religions because of the unjust treatment mated to them in the cast system. If Bhagwat want their GharWapsi would the oppressed classes be accepted as Brahmins while being reconverted?” Malik asked.