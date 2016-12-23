Shivaji Memorial: Cuffe Parade fisherfolk to protest on Dec 24

Mumbai: The fisherfolk community of the Machhimar Nagar at Cuffe Parade has decided to continue with their protests on December 24, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to lay the foundation stone for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial. They claim to be dissatisfied with the assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis.

Opposing the government’s plan to construct this memorial, Rohit Pandey, member of the Paramparik Machimari Sevak Samiti, said, “The project not only destroys our livelihood but will also damage the entire marine life. It will destroy around 110km coastal area of Arabian Sea off Mumbai.”

Expecting to be completed by 2019, the Shivaji memorial will have a height of 190 metres built on a rock outcrop of 15.96 hectares. “Once the project is executed, an area of 15 hectares will be exposed during the high tides which will block the flow of water and may turn away the waves. It can impact the shoreline. We are not against Shivaji’s memorial but, we strongly oppose the destruction of marine life,” added Pandey.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, P Pathade, a member of the fisherfolk community, said, “The CM has assured us that our demands will be considered, however, they could have considered it earlier and not while the day of inauguration is close. We are dissatisfied with the CM’s assurance as we still feel that our livelihood is at stake. We will go ahead with the protest on December 24.”

An online petition was filed soon after Fadnavis announced that Modi would lay the foundation stone. The petition has been filed by Karishma Upadhay, a former journalist.

The petition stated, “This is tax-payers’ money and I am sure we would all like this money to be spent on something better – education, infrastructure, food…anything but a statue that is of no use to anyone. This is not what Shivaji would have wanted and I am sure we can find other ways to honour him.”