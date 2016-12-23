Shivaji memorial: CM assures jetty monopoly, jobs to the upset fisherfolk

Govt is also prepared to constitute a committee to look into the losses suffered by the fisher-folk community

Mumbai: Fisher-folk who have been opposing the proposed Shivaji memorial off Arabian Sea have withdrawn their demands as the State has assured them that they will be given first right for the boat and ferry service to the memorial. The State has also assured them that their family members will be given government jobs on a priority basis at the memorial.

Addressing the media at Sahyadri State Guest House, Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Public Works Department said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to the agitating fishermen. He said their objections were based on some misconceptions. “The fishermen have been assured that their fishing activities will not be affected by this memorial and there will be no jetty or approach road to the memorial. The tourists will only go to the memorial by boats,” he said.

Patil said, “The fisherfolk have been assured that the government will give loans to purchase equipment at very low interest rates. He further added that the government is prepared to constitute a committee to look into the losses.

Patil said the tender for the Rs 3,600 crore proposed memorial will be opened on January 22, 2017 and thereafter the work will be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Vinod Tawde, Minister for Cultural Affairs argued that although the bhoomipujan of the proposed Shivaji memorial is a government function, the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj goes beyond

the present-day political divide.

Meanwhile, the urns containing the soil and water from all the districts of the state will arrive at Shivaji Maharaj chowk at Chembur on Friday morning. This will be taken on a float through the city, later it will be taken to the Gateway of India and then finally to Girgaum Chowpatty.