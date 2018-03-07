Shiv Sena’s stand on Rane is “loud and clear”: Rajya Sabha candidate

Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate for Rajya Sabha Anil Desai today said his party’s stand on Narayan Rane hasn’t changed. Desai was speaking to reporters after filing his nomination for the March 23 Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra. “Our stand on him is loud and clear. We have voiced it openly several times,” Desai said, when asked if Sena members would vote for Rane if its ally, BJP, were to field him.

“If there is to be a change in the stand, the decision will be taken by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” Desai said. Earlier, the Sena had opposed the proposal to induct Rane, who quit the Congress last year and declared support for the NDA, into the state cabinet.

Rane started his political career with the Shiv Sena and went on to become the chief minister before leaving and joining the Congress. Desai, if he gets elected, will enter the Upper House of Parliament for a second time. He is the only candidate fielded by Sena for the Rajya Sabha election.

While he needs votes of 42 MLAs, the Sena has 63 MLAs in the state. The BJP has decided to field three candidates from Maharashtra while it has 122 MLAs. Which means it would need four extra votes. Rane quit the Congress last year and floated a new party while declaring support for the NDA.

He claimed earlier this week that the BJP has offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, and decision regarding his candidature will be finalised after a meeting between party chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The election for six RS seats from Maharashtra will be held on March 23. Presently, the Congress and the NCP each hold two of these six seats while the BJP and Shiv Sena share the other two.