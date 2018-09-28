Shiv Sena to CM Devendra Fadnavis: Sack MHADA chairman Madhu Chavan

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhu Chavan, for his alleged involvement in a rape case. Further, it has demanded, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should sack him from the post of chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA). Sena spokesperson Dr Neelam Gorhe has asked Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to protect the woman in question, since she had been threatened by Chavan after the Bombay High Court ordered Chiplun Police to arrest him.

Dr Gorhe said the lady was a staffer in the college owned by Chavan in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district. “The woman tried to lodge a sexual assault complaint against Chavan, but the police ignored it. She then tried to get information about the status of her case by filing a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, where again, they refused to furnish her any information,” said Gorhe, adding, the woman finally approached the Bombay HC, which directed the police to lodge a case and investigate Chavan. The Sena leader further claimed there were a number of leaders in the BJP against whom women harassment complaints were there. “BJP leaders, including Vinod Shelar, Ganesh Pande, Ram Kadam and now Madhu Chavan — their leaders seem to be serial predators, like serial killers, and they should be punished,” alleged Gorhe. She added, Fadnavis should, in keeping with his clean track record, deal with Chavan in the same way as he dealt with Eknath Khadse, the former revenue minister.

Chavan, however, has said the complainant has been openly blackmailing him and has a bad track record. “The woman had previously lodged complaints against me in 2012 and 2017. In 2012, the police had conducted an in-depth investigation and found there was no substance to her claims and the case was closed,” said Chavan. He added the court had only ordered an investigation and has not stated charges of rape be filed against him. “There is no question of resigning as the chairman of MHADA until I am proven guilty,” asserted Chavan.