Shiv Sena slams Sri Sri for Ravishankar ‘interfering’ in Ram temple row

Mumbai: Slamming Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar for “interfering” in the Ram temple issue, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the BJP could issue an ordinance and start the construction of the temple at Ayodhya in 24 hours if it wanted.

“Self-styled godman Sri Sri Ravishankar has been interfering in the Ram mandir issue for the last two years, trying to remain a party to the talks. He has now said if the issue doesn’t get resolved, the situation will become like that in Syria,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece “Saamana”.

It should be probed if the spiritual guru had given a threat, foretold what would happen in the future to create a stir or dragged the ISIS into the issue to create a state of lawlessness, it added. “There should be an inquiry into his statement for the sake of national security. What kind of Art of Living is this, where people are threatened or killed,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Ravishankar was nowhere to be seen when there was a severe discontent among the people and blood was spilt over the issue, it added.

The BJP enjoyed a majority in Parliament and if it wanted, it could bring an ordinance and start the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in 24 hours, the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra and at the Centre, said. “The government is, however, dragging its feet,” it alleged.

“Nobody needs a ‘guru’ to tell the people that the issue cannot be resolved in the court…Ravishankar should stop his interference in the issue,” it added. “He should continue with his ‘Art of Living’ work and leave this issue for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (BJP chief) Amit Shah and (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat to resolve,” the Sena said.

Ravishankar should rather focus on the condition of farmers, the poor, the unemployed and women, it added. Ravi Shankar, who has been trying to arrive at a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, met Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan yesterday and said the issue should be resolved by finding a “win-win” situation for both sides.

“The Ram temple should be constructed, a mosque should be constructed. Both the parties should be happy and the groundwork in this direction is going on. We can create a win-win situation,” he told reporters in Bareilly.