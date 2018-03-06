Shiv Sena seeks to bring motion to dismiss MLC Prashant Paricharak

Mumbai: Shiv Sena members in both Assembly and Council House demanded that Prashant Paricharak, independent elected but associate member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Upper House, be dismissed and disrupted the business of both the House on first day of second week of the budget session. The House was adjourned for the day.

Before assembly of the House, Sena members staged a protest at the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan. In the Assembly, Sunil Prabhu, chief whip of Sena, demanded dismissal of Paricharak. Haribhau Bagade, speaker of the House, dismissed his demand and said Paricharak is member of Upper House and decision to revoke his suspension is taken by the chairman of the upper House. Bagade disallowed any discussion over the issue and informed Prabhu that Neelam Gorhe, Sena member and Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in Upper House were the members of the committee which has revoked suspension of Paricharak.

Unhappy with the decision of speaker, Sena members gathered in the well and shouted slogans against the speaker.

In the Council, Anil Parab, Sena member said, Paricharak should be dismissed as he has insulted the soldiers and their wives and that the BJP backed member’s comments were unforgivable. “There was no need to pass the proposal revoking his suspension. It was done so amidst an uproar. He has committed a crime worse than that of a traitor. His act is unforgivable and hence I am submitting a new proposal seeking his dismissal,” said Parab.

Another Sena member Neelam Gorhe claimed statement of Chandrakant Patil, revenue minister that the committee formulated to examine remark of Paricharak remarks had unanimously recommended his suspension was not true.

Kapil Patil of Janata Dal (United) echoed Gorhe and said the proposal to revoke the suspension has not been unanimously passed. “I had not given my consent to this report at the meeting in which it was finalised. Bringing Paricharak back to the House would set a dangerous precedent,” Patil said.

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition (LoP) said, proposal of Parab can be considered as it is not contradicting the Resolution passed by the House. “The House had passed a resolution to suspend Paricharak whereas the new proposal seeks his dismissal. So there is no contradiction. After all, it is the discretionary power of Chairman whether or not to accept it,” Munde said.

Meanwhile, a heated exchange of words took place between Chandrakant Patil and Kapil Patil in the House on the issue after the latter said that the issue becomes serious when those who have a tradition to use such (derogatory) words are in power.