Shiv Sena rebellion ends, will now support BJP’s Presidential nominee

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of most political parties, even from the Opposition, supporting the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind for the country’s top constitutional post, the Shiv Sena, an ally of the NDA, gave up its rebellion and has decided to back the BJP’s nominee for Raisina Hills. The Sena decision was taken at a meeting attended by senior party leader at ‘Matoshree’, residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday criticised the BJP’s decision to field Kovind for the President’s post.

“After discussions we have decided to back NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Following our support, I do not think there will be any difficulty getting Kovind elected,” Uddhav Thackeray told reporters.

“(BJP chief) Amit Shah had met me and requested for our support to their candidate. In turn I also suggested him two names which he said the BJP will consider,” Thackeray added. “After the BJP announced the presidential candidate, Amit Shah once again called me and explained why the BJP had rejected the names we had suggested,” he said.

Regarding the Sena’s initial objection to Kovind’s candidature, a BJP leader said the party should not have any problems with a Dalit because the Late Bal Thackeray was a staunch supporter of Hindu-Dalit unity. “Uddhav too put up Dalit candidates during the recent BMC polls.