Shiv Sena petitions Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for revision of tax slabs

New Delhi : A deputation of Shiv Sena MPs on Friday petitioned Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for relief to the people in the upcoming Union Budget to overcome the pangs of the demonetisation.

It wanted no income-tax up to Rs 5 lakh instead of present ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh and revision of the tax slabs — 10% tax on income of Rs 5 – 10 lakh and commensurate slabs for higher income that attracts 20% and 30% tax.

A 4-page memorandum submitted by five party MPs led by Anandrao Adsul says “this would give a great relief to lower and middle class individuals reeling under the impact of demonetisation and slow economy.” It also demanded reduction in the indirect taxes to alleviate burden on the common man.

Faulting the PM’s announcement of fixed 8% return to the senior citizens on 10-year bank deposit up to Rs 7.5 lakh as inflation will wipe out the advantage and rather devalue the principal sum itself, the Shiv Sena demanded the interest rate fixed at 10% per annum to enable the senior citizens live anxiety-free life.

The Sena also demanded that names of wilful defaulters of public sector banks be circulated to keep them from availing credit.