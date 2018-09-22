Shiv Sena Minister accuses Maharashtra CM of consulting almanac for Cabinet reshuffle

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena minister, Gulabrao Patil, has taunted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling him a devout Brahmin, who looks at planetary charts to take important decisions. “He is a Brahmin, so he will consult the ‘panchang’ (almanac) before he embarks on any major venture. This time, it’s the cabinet reshuffle. He will not announce it before consulting the almanac,” said Patil.

He went on to describe the major planetary players, who are alleged to disrupt people’s lives, Rahu and Ketu. “Once he consults the almanac, he will learn who Rahu and Ketu are. The last time around, I was included in the cabinet, this time, nobody has a clue what Fadnavis has on his mind,” said Patil. Patil has been targeting the government for the fuel price hike. “Earlier, on the poster, one would see a senior citizen by Narendra Modi’s side, but lately, there has been a model,” he observed. He added, “Despite the increasing petrol prices, people still vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Fadnavis is known to be a staunch believer in astrology and the power of poojas. The word in political circles is, during Diwali last year, he had conducted a ‘shanti havan’ for domestic harmony. In 2015, he had attended functions at religious spots in Narmada and Junagadh in Gujarat to pray for abundant rains. He also performed puja and aarti on the banks of the Narmada. However, his prayers went unanswered that year.