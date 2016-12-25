Shiv Sena joins Opposition in panning BJP

Uddhav’s party terms the ‘hijacking’ of the foundation laying ceremony as “obnoxious”

Mumbai : The saffron parties Bharatiya Janta Party and Shiv Sena bickering lay exposed in front of the nation. At the time of the foundation stone laying event, the Sena party members along with the leaders from the opposition party, Congress targeted the BJP for completely hijacking the Shivaji legacy. The Congress reminded government too tried to construct the same monument. Shiv Sena termed it as ‘obnoxious’ whereas Congress termed it as poll Stunt.

Terming as “obnoxious” the ‘hijacking’ of the foundation laying ceremony, the Shiv Sena asked its ally BJP to remember that the previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government had first announced to construct this monument. Sena leaders meanwhile accused the BJP of trying to snatch the name of Shivaji and his legacy.

“The BJP party should not forget that this memorial is a dream of every citizen of Maharashtra. When the memorial is being built with the expenditure borne by the the state government, the BJP should remember this (foundation laying ceremony) is a government programme and all parties of the ‘Mahayuti’ should be treated with equal respect,” said Manisha Kayande, Sena spokesperson said.

Kayande said “the trend of BJP hijacking events, whenever it is in power, is in bad taste and does not go down well with public.”

The BJP tried similar “antics” at the inauguration of Ram Mandir railway station here, where its workers shouted slogans in support of the Prime Minister, she said.

“Before elections, they showed people big dream of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which they have failed to do despite having absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. Now, they should accept their failure (for not building the temple),” the Sena spokesperson said.

Even though Kayande spoke about respecting the allies, the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompanied PM Modi at jalpoojan on a boat in the Arabian Sea and was present even at the rally at Bandra -Kurla complex. In fact, Vinayak Mete, the President of the memorial committee was not allowed to go with Modi at the jalpoojan.