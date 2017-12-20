Shiv Sena hints at EVM tampering in Gujarat polls

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena today continued its tirade against the BJP over the Gujarat election results and hinted at the tampering of electronic voting machines in the polls.

The BJP retained power in Gujarat with a reduced tally of 99 seats against 115 last time. The Congress increased its tally from 61 seats in 2012 to 77 this time. “If what (Patidar leader) Hardik Patel says is true, then the BJP will have to garland EVMs also, besides Modi, for the Gujarat victory,” the Sena said.

“When some in Mumbai are celebrating the win, despite the BJP failing to cross even the 100-seat mark in Gujarat, we can say that they have not understood the true meaning of this win,” the Sena said, referring to the Mumbai BJP workers bursting fire crackers after the results were out on Monday. It said the Gujarat elections showed that the ruling party “can stoop to any level” to win the elections.

“Modi had said BJP will win 151 seats, while BJP chief Amit Shah said getting over 150 seats would be their real victory. However, the people of Gujarat did not even give them 100 seats,” it claimed. The party claimed the urban class had tilted towards the BJP, but the “real Hindustan” was in villages where the problems of farmers and labourers remained unresolved. The bickering ally had yesterday also attacked the BJP claiming “the much-touted Gujarat model had shaken” and the poll outcome in the state was a “warning bell” to those who believe in an autocratic rule.