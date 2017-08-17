Shiv Sena dares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish Article 370

Mumbai: In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday dared the Centre to abolish the Article 370 of the Constitution so that people from across the nation can “visit Kashmir and embrace its people”.

Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort said, “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se (Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. It can be resolved by embracing Kashmiris)”.

Reacting to it in a sarcastic tone, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “Why nobody got this great thought before is very surprising. “Now to put this thought into practice, abolish Article 370 so that hordes of people from across the country can go there (Kashmir) and embrace its people,” it said.

Sena also said violence in “the name of faith is prevalent in the country”, which frightens not only Muslims but Hindus as well. “Some segments of the Hindu community have become violent and extremists in the name of cow protection. Merely warning them will not be enough,” said the party.