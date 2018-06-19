Shiv Sena corporator Vikas Patil assaulted at Ulhasnagar

Cops suspect Sunday afternoon’s attack was due to personal rivalry

Ganesh, a worker from Sena party, physically assaulted the corporator on his right hand and struck a blow on his face, near his ear, which left him numb

Mumbai: Vikas Parshuram Patil (32), a Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar was assaulted by a 32-year-old man and his accomplices on Sunday evening. Police say the corporator was attacked due to personal rivalry.

The incident occurred on Sunday at four in the afternoon, near Bisleri factory at Ulhasnagar. Vikas was travelling in his car (MH-05-BL-2223) with other friends Umesh Waile and Santosh Waile. He was followed by Ganesh Patil (32) and eight other accomplices. They overtook Vikas’s vehicle and suddenly blocked Patil’s path. The accused pelted stones on the corporator’s car forcing the corporator to step outside his SUV.

Ganesh, a worker from Sena party, physically assaulted Vikas on his right hand and struck a blow on his face, near his left ear, which left him numb. Jeetu Salunkhe (31), an accomplice of Ganesh too pelted stones on the corporator’s car and assaulted him along with seven to eight other unknown accused. Vikas was seen bleeding from his left ear and fell down. His friends had tried to intervene, but were thrown aside. They rushed to the side of Vikas and took him to the car.

After the incident, the accused immediately fled away from the spot in their vehicles. Vikas was rushed to the nearest hospital. The accused, Ganesh was immediately arrested on Sunday evening.

According to Dilip Godbo le, Senior Police Inspector, Shivaji nagar police station said the assault was carried out due to personal rivalry. “The accused Ganesh Patil has been arrested on Sunday evening. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody of four days.The remaining accused are presently absconding. Teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused.”

Ganesh has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (Section 324), wrongful restraint (Section 341), rioting (Section 147), rioting, armed with deadly weapon (Section 148), unlawful assembly (Section 149), mischief causing damage (Section 427), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (Section 504) and criminal intimidation (Section 506) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Corporator is a resident of Dharamadhikari bungalow, Durgadevi pada at Ambernath. Vikas and Ganesh are neighbours had a fight a while ago. This attack was result of their intense rivalry.