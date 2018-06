Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray refuses to meet Dharmendra Pradhan

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has refused to meet Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the planned mega-refinery in coastal Maharashtra, a party source said on Wednesday.

A senior Sena leader said that Thackeray conveyed it to Pradhan that a meeting was pointless, as an MoU between Saudi Aramco and ADNOC to develop the refinery at Nanar in Ratnagiri has already been inked.